WestTech Security Token (WST) Information WestTech Blockchain Security is a product suite from WestTech Technologies that provides automated risk detection and continuous monitoring for smart contracts and wallets. The platform combines an AI-assisted smart contract auditor, real-time threat intelligence feeds, and a policy-driven smart contract firewall. Users can scan source and bytecode before deployment, track live contracts across supported chains, and receive alerts by email, Telegram, Discord, or web push. Enterprise features include dashboards, APIs, and downloadable, branded compliance reports with an audit trail of rules and model versions. The native WST token on Base is a utility token used to unlock premium features, increase alert limits, access governance, and participate in contributor rewards tied to verified threat reports. Official Website: https://westtech.ie/blockchain/ Whitepaper: https://www.notion.so/WestTech-Lite-Paper-22732d15c4d1809095eaf8ab18f02396

WestTech Security Token (WST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WestTech Security Token (WST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.53K Total Supply: $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 22.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.14K All-Time High: $ 0.085558 All-Time Low: $ 0.00018484 Current Price: $ 0.00028758

WestTech Security Token (WST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WestTech Security Token (WST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

