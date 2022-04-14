Weth Hedz (HEDZ) Tokenomics
WETH HEDZ is a meme token and NFT project that satirizes, celebrates, and documents the beautiful chaos of full-time crypto addiction. If you’re not on Meth, you’re probably on Weth. We're not here to sell you hype. We're here to reflect what happens when “candles” becomes your personality. Serving the unhinged obsession with crypto, DeFi, JPEG culture, and blockchain degeneracy. It’s a satirical art and culture movement. A support group for the chainbound. tribute to the hopelessly online. We represent the people who told their families, “Trust me, i can 2X the money I owe you ,” The ones who see a bowl of cereal and wonder if it’s tokenized yet. We’re here to show you what the crypto space actually looks like: Unstable, hilarious, dangerous, brilliant. Exactly like the people in it.
The $HEDZ token is the fuel behind the madness, powering staking, utility, rewards, and whatever else the devs dream up in their next dopamine spiral. Because we’re not just here for the memes. We’re building utility — in our own, unhinged way.
Understanding the tokenomics of Weth Hedz (HEDZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HEDZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HEDZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
