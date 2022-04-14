Weth Hedz (HEDZ) Information

WETH HEDZ is a meme token and NFT project that satirizes, celebrates, and documents the beautiful chaos of full-time crypto addiction. If you’re not on Meth, you’re probably on Weth. We're not here to sell you hype. We're here to reflect what happens when “candles” becomes your personality. Serving the unhinged obsession with crypto, DeFi, JPEG culture, and blockchain degeneracy. It’s a satirical art and culture movement. A support group for the chainbound. tribute to the hopelessly online. We represent the people who told their families, “Trust me, i can 2X the money I owe you ,” The ones who see a bowl of cereal and wonder if it’s tokenized yet. We’re here to show you what the crypto space actually looks like: Unstable, hilarious, dangerous, brilliant. Exactly like the people in it.

The $HEDZ token is the fuel behind the madness, powering staking, utility, rewards, and whatever else the devs dream up in their next dopamine spiral. Because we’re not just here for the memes. We’re building utility — in our own, unhinged way.