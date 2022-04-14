WeWay (WWY) Tokenomics
WeWay is a Web3 community-driven ecosystem aimed at driving mainstream adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency by leveraging the influence of global celebrities, KOLs, and content creators. Our flagship product, WePad, is a transparent and community-first IDO launchpad that enables users to earn by participating in vetted early-stage crypto projects. Focused on fairness, accessibility, and high growth potential, WePad gives our token holders priority access to promising Web3 ventures.
The entire ecosystem is fueled by $WWY, our utility token, which boasts strong liquidity, is listed on 14 exchanges, and achieved 1400% growth — ranking among the Top 15 tokens by ROI in 2022. Supported by a network of over 500 influencers and celebrities with a combined reach exceeding 200 million followers, WeWay is building a powerful, engaged crypto community and bridging the gap between Web3 and the mainstream.
Understanding the tokenomics of WeWay (WWY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WWY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WWY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.