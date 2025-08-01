What is Whale Ecosystem (WHALE)

The Whale Ecosystem is driven by community needs. Our coded AI agent is integrated into all aspects of our Ecosystem and we are improving its capabilities week by week Whale's initially took on the task of making the tax token system, workable, sustainable and acceptable to the community, given the previous tax tokens of the past, that was not a small task in itself. Our sales tax is paid into a tax wallet, and the contents of that wallet are re-distributed weekly to our token and NFT holders (% breakdown available on X and website) We have a working useable AI agent, which has been built on Fantom and Migrated and improved drastically on Sonic

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Whale Ecosystem (WHALE) Resource Official Website

Whale Ecosystem (WHALE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whale Ecosystem (WHALE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WHALE token's extensive tokenomics now!