Whale Intel (WINT) Information WhaleIntel.AI | AI-Powered Smart Money Tracker Track what matters on-chain. WhaleIntel is a token-gated intelligence terminal built for serious traders, funds, and protocols. It tracks what the smart money is investing in, where capital is flowing, and how it evolves over time. 🎲 Highlights & Innovations Full coverage of the Virtuals Ecosystem

Genesis Tracking: Track any and every project launch and how allocations flow across wallets.

Genesis Tracking: Track any and every project launch and how allocations flow across wallets.

Virgen Tracking: Follow user behavior across blocks, their activity, their claims, and their token movements. Follow the smart money with our proprietary algorithm and get early alpha on participation trends. Official Website: https://whaleintel.ai/

Whale Intel (WINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Whale Intel (WINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 255.40K $ 255.40K $ 255.40K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 278.02M $ 278.02M $ 278.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 918.64K $ 918.64K $ 918.64K All-Time High: $ 0.019375 $ 0.019375 $ 0.019375 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00091864 $ 0.00091864 $ 0.00091864 Learn more about Whale Intel (WINT) price

Whale Intel (WINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Whale Intel (WINT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WINT's tokenomics, explore WINT token's live price!

