Whatever Ape Price (WAPE)
Whatever Ape (WAPE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 14,38K USD. WAPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAPE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAPE price information.
During today, the price change of Whatever Ape to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Whatever Ape to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Whatever Ape to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Whatever Ape to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1,59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11,65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2,22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Whatever Ape: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1,59%
-17,57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Whatever Ape ($WAPE) is a meme token based on the Solana blockchain. It features an iconic NFT ape character, promoting a humorous and light-hearted investment approach with its motto, "I don't care. I'm just making a profit." The project focuses on community engagement and cultural resonance within the crypto and NFT spaces, without claiming to solve specific technological problems. Instead, Whatever Ape serves as a cultural token that attracts a demographic interested in humor and the viral aspects of the digital age. The primary goal of the Whatever Ape project seems to be to entertain and engage its community while providing opportunities for profit through cryptocurrency. As a meme token, it might not focus heavily on technical or innovative blockchain applications but rather on community building and market trends that capitalize on viral content and the speculative nature of meme tokens.
