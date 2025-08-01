What is Whine Coin (WHINE)

Whinecoin is an experimental memecoin by the Sommelier Finance team. Funds in the dev wallet are reserved for airdrops and liquidity for Solana and Cosmos pools. There is no team allocation. Memecoins are digital assets created primarily for entertainment and social engagement. They are not designed to have inherent value, and there should be no expectation of profit or financial return from acquiring or holding

Whine Coin (WHINE) Resource Official Website

Whine Coin (WHINE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whine Coin (WHINE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WHINE token's extensive tokenomics now!