Whinecoin is an experimental memecoin by the Sommelier Finance team. Funds in the dev wallet are reserved for airdrops and liquidity for Solana and Cosmos pools. There is no team allocation. Memecoins are digital assets created primarily for entertainment and social engagement. They are not designed to have inherent value, and there should be no expectation of profit or financial return from acquiring or holding
Understanding the tokenomics of Whine Coin (WHINE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WHINE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WHINE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
