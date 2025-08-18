What is Whitecoin (XWC)

Whitecoin is a public blockchain that realizes interconnection of value between blockchains through Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocal (MTBCP). As an important part of the Whitecoin ECO, we have constructed a cross-chain blockchain ecological complex through Random Proof of Stake（RPOS）Consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin wallet, decentralized mining pool, and smart contract platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Whitecoin (XWC) Resource Official Website

Whitecoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Whitecoin (XWC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Whitecoin (XWC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Whitecoin.

Check the Whitecoin price prediction now!

XWC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Whitecoin (XWC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whitecoin (XWC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XWC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Whitecoin (XWC) How much is Whitecoin (XWC) worth today? The live XWC price in USD is 0.01013556 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XWC to USD price? $ 0.01013556 . Check out The current price of XWC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Whitecoin? The market cap for XWC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XWC? The circulating supply of XWC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XWC? XWC achieved an ATH price of 2.62 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XWC? XWC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of XWC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XWC is -- USD . Will XWC go higher this year? XWC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XWC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Whitecoin (XWC) Important Industry Updates