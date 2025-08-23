What is Whole Earth Coin (WEC)

The Whole Earth Foundation The Whole Earth Foundation is an Organization established to democratize the management of our infrastructure and environment. Our goal is to provide the world's first trusted infrastructure data ecosystem to revolutionize how infrastructure is managed. Mission Statement We, the people, unified as a collective whole, have the capacity to overthrow any governing authority. It is our right and responsibility to have a voice in maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure and environment that monopolies have traditionally governed. The power of the individual to make decisions based on information is the principal outcome of the digital age. Therefore, tools that promote access to information and data-driven learning are sought and promoted by the WHOLE EARTH FOUNDATION. What makes WEC unique? Whole Earth Coin (WEC) is an ERC20 Token running on the Ethereum chain used to power the Whole Earth Access Platform, a one-of-a-kind data exchange ecosystem that provides tools and resources to put general citizens in control of their infrastructure. Using applications running on smartphones, we can crowdsource detailed data on infrastructure traced by geolocation. This data can then be used to develop intelligent AI to make predictions that provide novel insights that allow for more efficient infrastructure management. We believe that deeds that contribute to the greater community should be recognized and rewarded. Ultimately, our goal is to create an ecosystem of users who actively oversee and manage their local infrastructure, provide them with access to information, and work closely with organizations that have traditionally governed infrastructure assets in their communities. Token information The WEC launched on 1/5/2021 with an original supply of 1 billion. Before its official listing on ProBit and CoinsBit exchanges, a one-time token burn on 70% of the total token supply was performed on 5/20/2021, setting the new total volume to 300 mil.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Whole Earth Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Whole Earth Coin (WEC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Whole Earth Coin (WEC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Whole Earth Coin.

Check the Whole Earth Coin price prediction now!

WEC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whole Earth Coin (WEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Whole Earth Coin (WEC) How much is Whole Earth Coin (WEC) worth today? The live WEC price in USD is 0.00102391 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WEC to USD price? $ 0.00102391 . Check out The current price of WEC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Whole Earth Coin? The market cap for WEC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WEC? The circulating supply of WEC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WEC? WEC achieved an ATH price of 0.419573 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WEC? WEC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of WEC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WEC is -- USD . Will WEC go higher this year? WEC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WEC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Important Industry Updates