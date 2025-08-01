What is WibWob (WIBWOB)

WibWob explores the near future of human-AI collaboration via a deliberately wonky and lo-fi world. This world is visualised by an ever-expanding stream of digital tapestries, which the WibWob AI has 'drawn' in response to human input, using a combination of ASCII art and emoji. WibWob aims to demystify artificial intelligence by showing people creative possibilities beyond the usual output of mainstream AI tools. WibWob employs a family of bespoke, LLM-agnostic AI agents to execute various tasks: render visual responses to user prompts, distribute the resulting images to various social media channels, and create a hypertext game environment that users can interact with via an HTML5 website.

Understanding the tokenomics of WibWob (WIBWOB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WIBWOB token's extensive tokenomics now!