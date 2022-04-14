WickedBet Casino (WIK) Information

Welcome to WickedBet!

The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform.

We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies.

Why $WIK?

Holding $WIK:

Benefit from the deflationary system that rises with platform usage.

Staking $WIK:

Benefit from our profit sharing models.

Using $WIK:

Discounts on our platform.

Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino.

A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena.

Higher level access within our affiliate system.

Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.