WickedBet Casino (WIK) Tokenomics

WickedBet Casino (WIK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into WickedBet Casino (WIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

WickedBet Casino (WIK) Information

Welcome to WickedBet!

The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform.

We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies.

Why $WIK?

Holding $WIK:

  • Benefit from the deflationary system that rises with platform usage.

Staking $WIK:

  • Benefit from our profit sharing models.

Using $WIK:

  • Discounts on our platform.
  • Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino.
  • A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena.
  • Higher level access within our affiliate system.
  • Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.

Official Website:
https://www.wickedbet.com
Whitepaper:
https://wickedbet-com.gitbook.io/wickedbet-whitepaper/usdwik/tokenomics

WickedBet Casino (WIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WickedBet Casino (WIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 174.68K
$ 174.68K$ 174.68K
Total Supply:
$ 69.50M
$ 69.50M$ 69.50M
Circulating Supply:
$ 39.34M
$ 39.34M$ 39.34M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 308.62K
$ 308.62K$ 308.62K
All-Time High:
$ 0.211205
$ 0.211205$ 0.211205
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00307217
$ 0.00307217$ 0.00307217
Current Price:
$ 0.00444047
$ 0.00444047$ 0.00444047

WickedBet Casino (WIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WickedBet Casino (WIK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WIK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WIK's tokenomics, explore WIK token's live price!

WIK Price Prediction

Want to know where WIK might be heading? Our WIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.