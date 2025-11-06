What is Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER)

Wiener Doge ($WIENER) is a scarce digital asset and store of value on the Solana blockchain. The project combines humor with transparency and long-term community engagement. With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000 tokens, $WIENER employs principles of scarcity to encourage sustainable growth. Created by Liam Murphy, a crypto fraud-fighting lawyer, the project promotes accountability and trust within the meme economy. The majority of tokens are held by the founder and will not be sold during the lifetime of his dachshund, Stellaluna, the project's mascot. Holders can stake their tokens for 12% annual rewards and participate in the Wiener Doge Pack, an active Telegram community of over 10,000 members.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) How much is Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) worth today? The live WIENER price in USD is 2.79 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WIENER to USD price? $ 2.79 . Check out The current price of WIENER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Wiener Doge on Solana? The market cap for WIENER is $ 2.80M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WIENER? The circulating supply of WIENER is 999.31K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WIENER? WIENER achieved an ATH price of 5.11 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WIENER? WIENER saw an ATL price of 2.12 USD . What is the trading volume of WIENER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WIENER is -- USD . Will WIENER go higher this year? WIENER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WIENER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

