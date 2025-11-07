Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Tokenomics
Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Information
Wiener Doge ($WIENER) is a scarce digital asset and store of value on the Solana blockchain. The project combines humor with transparency and long-term community engagement. With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000 tokens, $WIENER employs principles of scarcity to encourage sustainable growth. Created by Liam Murphy, a crypto fraud-fighting lawyer, the project promotes accountability and trust within the meme economy. The majority of tokens are held by the founder and will not be sold during the lifetime of his dachshund, Stellaluna, the project’s mascot. Holders can stake their tokens for 12% annual rewards and participate in the Wiener Doge Pack, an active Telegram community of over 10,000 members.
Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wiener Doge on Solana (WIENER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIENER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIENER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
