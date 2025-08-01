What is WigoSwap (WIGO)

WigoSwap is a one-stop-shop for all things DeFi on the Fantom network. From our low-fee DEX to our high-yield farming and staking pools, user profile system, referral system, NFT Marketplace, and more, we have something for everyone. But that's just the beginning - our Gamified Burning Mechanism, CertiK-audited smart contracts, and achievements system (WigoQuest) provide a new level of engagement and reward for users, making WigoSwap the most cutting-edge DeFi platform on the market. Experience the future of DeFi with WigoSwap on the fast and secure Fantom network.

WigoSwap (WIGO) Tokenomics

