Wiki Agent (WIKI) Information WikiAgent is a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, purpose-built to optimize and elevate your on-chain trading experience. Powered by the deep search capabilities of leading-edge models such as GPT-4o, Grok 3, DeepSeek, and Gemini, these products set a new standard in AI-driven analysis. WikiAgent is set to support over 100 blockchains, including leading networks such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and HyperEVM, ensuring broad accessibility for users. Expansion to additional blockchains is planned, alongside the development of advanced AI and yield-focused products outlined in our roadmap. Official Website: https://www.wikiagent.ai/ Whitepaper: https://www.wikiagent.ai/docs Buy WIKI Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.59K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.59K
All-Time High: $ 0.00024001
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000857
Current Price: $ 0

Wiki Agent (WIKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wiki Agent (WIKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WIKI's tokenomics, explore WIKI token's live price!

WIKI Price Prediction Want to know where WIKI might be heading? Our WIKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

