Wild Goat Coin Price (WGC)
Wild Goat Coin (WGC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 307.39K USD. WGC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WGC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WGC price information.
During today, the price change of Wild Goat Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wild Goat Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wild Goat Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wild Goat Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+64.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+130.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wild Goat Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-3.30%
+1.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wild Goat Coin (WGC) is a fixed-supply, omnichain memecoin with its primary presence on HyperEVM. It pairs Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and gold-backed stablecoins such as Tether’s XAUT0 as core liquidity, positioning itself as a ‘GOLD × HYPE Memecoin’. The project migrated to WGC V3 in April 2025 with a LayerZero OFT and Superchain ERC-20 upgrade — enabling native token transfers across 32+ blockchains.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Wild Goat Coin (WGC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WGC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WGC to VND
₫--
|1 WGC to AUD
A$--
|1 WGC to GBP
￡--
|1 WGC to EUR
€--
|1 WGC to USD
$--
|1 WGC to MYR
RM--
|1 WGC to TRY
₺--
|1 WGC to JPY
¥--
|1 WGC to ARS
ARS$--
|1 WGC to RUB
₽--
|1 WGC to INR
₹--
|1 WGC to IDR
Rp--
|1 WGC to KRW
₩--
|1 WGC to PHP
₱--
|1 WGC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WGC to BRL
R$--
|1 WGC to CAD
C$--
|1 WGC to BDT
৳--
|1 WGC to NGN
₦--
|1 WGC to UAH
₴--
|1 WGC to VES
Bs--
|1 WGC to CLP
$--
|1 WGC to PKR
Rs--
|1 WGC to KZT
₸--
|1 WGC to THB
฿--
|1 WGC to TWD
NT$--
|1 WGC to AED
د.إ--
|1 WGC to CHF
Fr--
|1 WGC to HKD
HK$--
|1 WGC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WGC to MXN
$--
|1 WGC to PLN
zł--
|1 WGC to RON
лв--
|1 WGC to SEK
kr--
|1 WGC to BGN
лв--
|1 WGC to HUF
Ft--
|1 WGC to CZK
Kč--
|1 WGC to KWD
د.ك--
|1 WGC to ILS
₪--