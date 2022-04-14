WILDWEST (WILDW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WILDWEST (WILDW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WILDWEST (WILDW) Information WILDWEST (WILDW) is the native token of the WILDWEST Launchpad & Utility Hub, a full-spectrum platform designed for crypto developers navigating the industry's untamed frontier. If crypto is the Wild West, WILDW is your Huckleberry—delivering essential infrastructure to build, launch, and grow. Projects launching on WILDWEST gain access to staking and token locking contracts, customizable NFT collection architecture, and token launch mechanics that generate high earnings. The platform offers a streamlined set of tools tailored for scalable, end-to-end development. More than a launchpad, WILDWEST is a utility-rich ecosystem driving innovation across the blockchain landscape. Official Website: https://wildwestlaunch.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://the-blockchain-cowboy.dexkit.app/whitepaper Buy WILDW Now!

WILDWEST (WILDW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WILDWEST (WILDW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 236.50K $ 236.50K $ 236.50K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 236.50K $ 236.50K $ 236.50K All-Time High: $ 0.00026525 $ 0.00026525 $ 0.00026525 All-Time Low: $ 0.00023509 $ 0.00023509 $ 0.00023509 Current Price: $ 0.00023632 $ 0.00023632 $ 0.00023632 Learn more about WILDWEST (WILDW) price

WILDWEST (WILDW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WILDWEST (WILDW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WILDW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WILDW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WILDW's tokenomics, explore WILDW token's live price!

