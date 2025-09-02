What is Windoge98 (EXE)

Windoge 98 is a nostalgic take on memecoins, designed as in ICRC-1 token on the Internet Computer (IC), This token is a nod to the Windows 98 operating system many of us grew up on, blending the world of classic computing and 90's aesthetics with state of the art blockchain technology. We are developing governance and onboarding dApps for the Internet Computer.

Windoge98 (EXE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Windoge98 (EXE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Windoge98 (EXE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EXE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Windoge98 (EXE) How much is Windoge98 (EXE) worth today? The live EXE price in USD is 0.094538 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EXE to USD price? $ 0.094538 . Check out The current price of EXE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Windoge98? The market cap for EXE is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EXE? The circulating supply of EXE is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EXE? EXE achieved an ATH price of 2.43 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EXE? EXE saw an ATL price of 0.07226 USD . What is the trading volume of EXE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EXE is -- USD . Will EXE go higher this year? EXE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EXE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

