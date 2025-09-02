What is WingRiders (WRT)

About WingRiders Wingriders Cardano DEX offers token-to-token swap, swapping in stableswap pools, ADA auto-staking, and yield farming. The platform brings the possibility to gain rewards in 6 ways. Supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet integrations including direct Android connection, and is DAO-operated. What Makes WingRiders Unique? WingRiders is a Cardano DEX offering DeFi services including swapping, staking and yield farming. Aiming to be the best DEX on Cardano since inception, WingRiders is one of the top two DEXes on Cardano by TVL and volume, facilitating token to token swaps not only via ADA but across multiple Cardano tokens; WingRiders were also the first to bring stablecoins and stableswap pools to Cardano; First to integrate directly with top hardware wallet services and even more. History of WingRiders WingRiders has been live on Cardano Mainnet since April 2022. The platform went live with a direct token-to-token swap, liquidity providing, ADA auto-staking, and selected token yield farming. What’s Next for WingRiders WingRiders aims towards platform full decentralization while building partnerships with other technological projects to support Cardano's open-source world for the whole ecosystem's benefit. Users can look forward to new single and double-yield farms, Vasil-compatible version of smart contracts with v2 features resulting in faster and cheaper transactions, continuous improvements of UX/UI, and features either requested by, beneficial to, or oriented on the community. Due to the ecological problems the whole world is facing, WingRiders plans donations via an eco fund aimed at rewilding our planet. What Can WingRiders Token Be Used For? WRT, The Wingriders Governance token, can be used for DAO governance and voting, it's farmable and can be used for yield boosting of Cardano tokens on the platform via the boosting vault. With full breakdowns on all token benefits here - https://www.wingriders.com/wrt

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WingRiders (WRT) Resource Official Website

WingRiders Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WingRiders (WRT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WingRiders (WRT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WingRiders.

Check the WingRiders price prediction now!

WRT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

WingRiders (WRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WingRiders (WRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WRT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WingRiders (WRT) How much is WingRiders (WRT) worth today? The live WRT price in USD is 0.01695601 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WRT to USD price? $ 0.01695601 . Check out The current price of WRT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of WingRiders? The market cap for WRT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WRT? The circulating supply of WRT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WRT? WRT achieved an ATH price of 0.949834 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WRT? WRT saw an ATL price of 0.00583306 USD . What is the trading volume of WRT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WRT is -- USD . Will WRT go higher this year? WRT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WRT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

WingRiders (WRT) Important Industry Updates