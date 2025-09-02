More About WRT

WingRiders Logo

WingRiders Price (WRT)

Unlisted

1 WRT to USD Live Price:

$0.0167739
-11.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WingRiders (WRT) Live Price Chart
WingRiders (WRT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01537297
24H Low
$ 0.01887084
24H High

$ 0.01537297
$ 0.01887084
$ 0.949834
$ 0.00583306
+1.83%

-10.09%

-11.53%

-11.53%

WingRiders (WRT) real-time price is $0.01695601. Over the past 24 hours, WRT traded between a low of $ 0.01537297 and a high of $ 0.01887084, showing active market volatility. WRT's all-time high price is $ 0.949834, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00583306.

In terms of short-term performance, WRT has changed by +1.83% over the past hour, -10.09% over 24 hours, and -11.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WingRiders (WRT) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 1.68M
$ 1.68M$ 1.68M

0.00
100,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of WingRiders is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WRT is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.68M.

WingRiders (WRT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ -0.00190396934350604.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ +0.0012430162.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ -0.0017212690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ -0.003531841538896443.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00190396934350604-10.09%
30 Days$ +0.0012430162+7.33%
60 Days$ -0.0017212690-10.15%
90 Days$ -0.003531841538896443-17.23%

What is WingRiders (WRT)

About WingRiders Wingriders Cardano DEX offers token-to-token swap, swapping in stableswap pools, ADA auto-staking, and yield farming. The platform brings the possibility to gain rewards in 6 ways. Supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet integrations including direct Android connection, and is DAO-operated. What Makes WingRiders Unique? WingRiders is a Cardano DEX offering DeFi services including swapping, staking and yield farming. Aiming to be the best DEX on Cardano since inception, WingRiders is one of the top two DEXes on Cardano by TVL and volume, facilitating token to token swaps not only via ADA but across multiple Cardano tokens; WingRiders were also the first to bring stablecoins and stableswap pools to Cardano; First to integrate directly with top hardware wallet services and even more. History of WingRiders WingRiders has been live on Cardano Mainnet since April 2022. The platform went live with a direct token-to-token swap, liquidity providing, ADA auto-staking, and selected token yield farming. What’s Next for WingRiders WingRiders aims towards platform full decentralization while building partnerships with other technological projects to support Cardano's open-source world for the whole ecosystem's benefit. Users can look forward to new single and double-yield farms, Vasil-compatible version of smart contracts with v2 features resulting in faster and cheaper transactions, continuous improvements of UX/UI, and features either requested by, beneficial to, or oriented on the community. Due to the ecological problems the whole world is facing, WingRiders plans donations via an eco fund aimed at rewilding our planet. What Can WingRiders Token Be Used For? WRT, The Wingriders Governance token, can be used for DAO governance and voting, it's farmable and can be used for yield boosting of Cardano tokens on the platform via the boosting vault. With full breakdowns on all token benefits here - https://www.wingriders.com/wrt

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WingRiders (WRT) Resource

Official Website

WingRiders Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WingRiders (WRT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WingRiders (WRT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WingRiders.

Check the WingRiders price prediction now!

WRT to Local Currencies

WingRiders (WRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WingRiders (WRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WRT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WingRiders (WRT)

How much is WingRiders (WRT) worth today?
The live WRT price in USD is 0.01695601 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WRT to USD price?
The current price of WRT to USD is $ 0.01695601. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WingRiders?
The market cap for WRT is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WRT?
The circulating supply of WRT is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WRT?
WRT achieved an ATH price of 0.949834 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WRT?
WRT saw an ATL price of 0.00583306 USD.
What is the trading volume of WRT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WRT is -- USD.
Will WRT go higher this year?
WRT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WRT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-02 09:18:46 (UTC+8)

WingRiders (WRT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
09-01 17:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
09-01 16:14:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
09-01 12:12:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
09-01 09:42:00Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.