WingRiders Price (WRT)
+1.83%
-10.09%
-11.53%
-11.53%
WingRiders (WRT) real-time price is $0.01695601. Over the past 24 hours, WRT traded between a low of $ 0.01537297 and a high of $ 0.01887084, showing active market volatility. WRT's all-time high price is $ 0.949834, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00583306.
In terms of short-term performance, WRT has changed by +1.83% over the past hour, -10.09% over 24 hours, and -11.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of WingRiders is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WRT is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.68M.
During today, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ -0.00190396934350604.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ +0.0012430162.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ -0.0017212690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WingRiders to USD was $ -0.003531841538896443.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00190396934350604
|-10.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012430162
|+7.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0017212690
|-10.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003531841538896443
|-17.23%
About WingRiders Wingriders Cardano DEX offers token-to-token swap, swapping in stableswap pools, ADA auto-staking, and yield farming. The platform brings the possibility to gain rewards in 6 ways. Supports Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet integrations including direct Android connection, and is DAO-operated. What Makes WingRiders Unique? WingRiders is a Cardano DEX offering DeFi services including swapping, staking and yield farming. Aiming to be the best DEX on Cardano since inception, WingRiders is one of the top two DEXes on Cardano by TVL and volume, facilitating token to token swaps not only via ADA but across multiple Cardano tokens; WingRiders were also the first to bring stablecoins and stableswap pools to Cardano; First to integrate directly with top hardware wallet services and even more. History of WingRiders WingRiders has been live on Cardano Mainnet since April 2022. The platform went live with a direct token-to-token swap, liquidity providing, ADA auto-staking, and selected token yield farming. What’s Next for WingRiders WingRiders aims towards platform full decentralization while building partnerships with other technological projects to support Cardano's open-source world for the whole ecosystem's benefit. Users can look forward to new single and double-yield farms, Vasil-compatible version of smart contracts with v2 features resulting in faster and cheaper transactions, continuous improvements of UX/UI, and features either requested by, beneficial to, or oriented on the community. Due to the ecological problems the whole world is facing, WingRiders plans donations via an eco fund aimed at rewilding our planet. What Can WingRiders Token Be Used For? WRT, The Wingriders Governance token, can be used for DAO governance and voting, it's farmable and can be used for yield boosting of Cardano tokens on the platform via the boosting vault. With full breakdowns on all token benefits here - https://www.wingriders.com/wrt
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will WingRiders (WRT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WingRiders (WRT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WingRiders.
Check the WingRiders price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of WingRiders (WRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WRT token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-01 20:12:00
|Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
|09-01 17:35:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
|09-01 16:14:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
|09-01 12:12:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
|09-01 09:42:00
|Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
|08-31 18:55:00
|Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.