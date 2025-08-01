WINK Price (WINK)
WINK (WINK) is currently trading at 0.02988082 USD with a market cap of $ 10.52M USD. WINK to USD price is updated in real-time.
WINK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of WINK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WINK to USD was $ +0.0018965864.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WINK to USD was $ +0.0076057832.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WINK to USD was $ +0.003698644442387493.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018965864
|+6.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0076057832
|+25.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003698644442387493
|+14.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of WINK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
+1.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WINK is a unified digital ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional (Web2) and decentralized (Web3) platforms. By creating a single account, users can access a wide range of services—social networking, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, gaming, and more—all in one place. WINK, the native utility token, represents the project's overall value and channels the profits generated from all profit streams. These profits are pooled together to create a foundation for incentives and rewards to sustain the buyback fund. This system ensures that each activity's success contributes to the entire ecosystem's growth and stability while continuously driving value back to the WINK token holders.
