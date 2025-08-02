What is winston spider monkey (WINSTON)

We’ve been checking out Winston’s videos on TikTok, and we couldn't get enough of how adorable this little monkey is! Naturally, the community wanted to get involved and show our support. After reaching out to his dad, @MichaelRobison on Instagram and TikTok, we finally connected with him on X. We shared our vision of making #Winston a crypto and internet sensation with our token, and Michael has been nothing but supportive. Not only has he posted about us on his X account, but he also updated his TikTok bio to include our Dex link and has even started making personalized videos for us. Michael’s deep roots in the crypto world make this collaboration even more exciting—he’s a true OG, having contributed to the Ethereum fork paper and worked on many white papers from 2016-2019. He’s no stranger to crypto! In honor of Winston, we’re thrilled to announce that once we reach a $10 million market cap, members of the community will be donating $5,000 to Winston’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization! ​ ​​Be sure to check them out and join us in supporting!

