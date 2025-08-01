What is Winter Arc (WINTER)

Winter arc is a based on an emerging trend all over social media platforms. Winter arc stand for developing yourself to be a better person in the winter months of the years. Its not just a coin. Its a movement We aim to make on chain users better people, we aim to get them into the gym more often, eat healthier and gain a better confidence of themselves We decided to create winter arc for those purposes as on chain users were not on their 'winter arc' as you would say. Winter arc will be pushed for the remainder of winter and into 2025 too

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Winter Arc (WINTER) Resource Official Website

Winter Arc (WINTER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Winter Arc (WINTER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WINTER token's extensive tokenomics now!