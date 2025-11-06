Winternomics TV (WNTV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00157357, 24H High $ 0.00194972, All Time High $ 0.00827718, Lowest Price $ 0.00107484, Price Change (1H) -0.30%, Price Change (1D) -13.61%, Price Change (7D) -52.04%

Winternomics TV (WNTV) real-time price is $0.00163599. Over the past 24 hours, WNTV traded between a low of $ 0.00157357 and a high of $ 0.00194972, showing active market volatility. WNTV's all-time high price is $ 0.00827718, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00107484.

In terms of short-term performance, WNTV has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, -13.61% over 24 hours, and -52.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Winternomics TV (WNTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.64M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M, Circulation Supply 1000.00M, Total Supply 999,997,848.631212

The current Market Cap of Winternomics TV is $ 1.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WNTV is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997848.631212. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.