Wiz (WIZ) Information

Wiz is a community managed (CTO) meme coin/token on the Solana network. Wiz was launched on October 26, 2024 on pump.fun. Wiz is the most magical dog on Solana and it was deployed by the Moodeng Dev.

Wiz's Liquidity Pool (LP) is locked on the Raydium decentralized exchange. Wiz can be traded on Raydium as well as Solana aggregators such as Jupiter. Wiz has a fixed supply of 999,993,741 tokens.