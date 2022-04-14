WLF TOKEN (WLF) Information

WLF PROJECT is led by Kazu Suzuki, the creator of Nightmare in Prison, a massively popular Werewolf Game app with over 10 million downloads and 800 million players worldwide.

Our mission is to elevate the Werewolf Game into a professional sport that resonates across the globe. By creating a thriving ecosystem for players, fans, and sponsors, we’re fostering a vibrant community where competition, connection, and growth flourish. Players can develop essential skills like teamwork and strategy, while fans enjoy deeper engagement through exciting and immersive experiences.

More than just a game, the Werewolf Game serves as a bridge between cultures, promoting understanding and meaningful dialogue that transcends borders and language barriers.

WLF PROJECT invites you to join this movement. Together, we can make the Werewolf Game a global symbol of unity, strategy, and shared enjoyment.