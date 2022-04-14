Woffle (WOF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Woffle (WOF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Woffle (WOF) Information Woffle is a meme token born on Solana that captures the spirit of fun, community, and financial rebellion. Inspired by the viral success of BONK, Woffle is a cheeky silver-fox astronaut mascot exploring the wild frontier of meme coins with one goal: reaching the moon. With growing support from degens, influencers, and community Lovers, Woffle isn’t just another meme coin, it’s Solana’s next breakout star. Whether you're in it for laughs, gains, or the cultural ride, Woffle is here to lead the next billion-dollar meme wave. Official Website: https://www.woffleonsol.space/ Buy WOF Now!

Woffle (WOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Woffle (WOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.92M $ 1.92M $ 1.92M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.92M $ 1.92M $ 1.92M All-Time High: $ 0.0021363 $ 0.0021363 $ 0.0021363 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00187348 $ 0.00187348 $ 0.00187348 Learn more about Woffle (WOF) price

Woffle (WOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Woffle (WOF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOF's tokenomics, explore WOF token's live price!

WOF Price Prediction Want to know where WOF might be heading? Our WOF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WOF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!