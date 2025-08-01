What is Wolf of Dumb Street (WODS)

Wolf of dumb street is a permissionless prediction market on Base. So easy that even 5 years old can use it. There is no limit to your imagination. In a world where Wall Street became too smart for its own good, where AI trades with AI, and algorithms battle algorithms, we created something different. Something dumber. Something real. This is a fun place for Based degens to discover their true imagination with prediction markets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wolf of Dumb Street (WODS) Resource Official Website

Wolf of Dumb Street (WODS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wolf of Dumb Street (WODS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WODS token's extensive tokenomics now!