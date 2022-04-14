Wolf of Dumb Street (WODS) Information

Wolf of dumb street is a permissionless prediction market on Base. So easy that even 5 years old can use it. There is no limit to your imagination.

In a world where Wall Street became too smart for its own good, where AI trades with AI, and algorithms battle algorithms, we created something different. Something dumber. Something real. This is a fun place for Based degens to discover their true imagination with prediction markets.