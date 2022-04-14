Wolf of Wall Street ($WOLF) Information

$WOLF is the unofficial crypto fan club for the iconic film, The Wolf of Wall Street.

The project was made to celebrate the hilarious memes and inspirational themes from this iconic film based on the wild life of Jordan Belfort. So the project has the potential for a natural fan base from the start.

We have a robust roadmap for the $WOLF which includes staking and NFTs. We just had developed, and launched, a $WOLF telegram Tipbot. Our community can use it how they like to send & receive $WOLF to anyone on telegram just by tipping their tg handle (without any tipping fees!). This brings real utility to the project.

At Stratton Oakmont 2.0 (modeled after the Wolf’s real life boiler room), our objective is to help each other get rich, by sharing alpha and trading strategies. Participants may be rewarded for sharing good information with the community, by being tipped in $WOLF tokens in the channel.