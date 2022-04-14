Wolf Skull (SKULL) Information

Wolfskull is Matt Furie’s most menacing creation, a main character straight from the pages of his latest comic book ‘Mindviscosity’. He’s back and more menacing with an intense appetite for meme characters – Wolfskull is here to cause havoc, bringing you next level eye candy and an unforgettable journey.

Wolfskull token has no association with Matt Furie or his creation “Mindviscosity”. This token is simply paying homage to a beloved meme we all love and recognize.