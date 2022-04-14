Wonderman Nation (WNDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wonderman Nation (WNDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wonderman Nation (WNDR) Information Final Fantasy game mechanics, meets Axie Infinity ecosystem, meets Cryptokitties breeding – This is a play-to-earn gaming metaverse adventure like you’ve never seen before.Players can battle PvP, compete in tournaments, breed new creatures, discover NFTs during play, and blast off into the metaverse with cross-play gaming to discover new creatures on other planets, and bring them back to breed new creatures with new abilities, while marking their stake with ongoing earnings through genomic breeding royalties. Official Website: https://www.wondermannation.com/ Whitepaper: https://alt-shift-games.gitbook.io/wonderman-nation/ Buy WNDR Now!

Wonderman Nation (WNDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wonderman Nation (WNDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.41M $ 1.41M $ 1.41M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 46.30M $ 46.30M $ 46.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.24M $ 15.24M $ 15.24M All-Time High: $ 0.327695 $ 0.327695 $ 0.327695 All-Time Low: $ 0.00779408 $ 0.00779408 $ 0.00779408 Current Price: $ 0.03045202 $ 0.03045202 $ 0.03045202 Learn more about Wonderman Nation (WNDR) price

Wonderman Nation (WNDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wonderman Nation (WNDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WNDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WNDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WNDR's tokenomics, explore WNDR token's live price!

