What is World Series of Degens (WSOD)

World Series of Degens is a Solana-based meme project that caters to "degens" (short for degenerates, a term of endearment amongst people who love to gamble on crypto, sports, poker, slots, etc.). It's mascot is "Degen Danny." But WSOD is also more than just a meme idea; it also has utility. Things like leaderboards, giveaways, sponsored entries into poker events, and even merch (i.e., patches, wristbands, etc.). Those in the WSOD community can share "bad beat" stories, discuss their pending wagers, and much more. The more active you are in the WSOD community, the more you'll rank on WSOD's leaderboards, which makes you eligible for recognition and prizes.

World Series of Degens (WSOD) Resource Official Website

World Series of Degens (WSOD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of World Series of Degens (WSOD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WSOD token's extensive tokenomics now!