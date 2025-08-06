WorldBrain Coin Price (WBC)
WorldBrain Coin (WBC) is currently trading at 0.00410152 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WBC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WBC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WBC price information.
During today, the price change of WorldBrain Coin to USD was $ -0.000127687421483454.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WorldBrain Coin to USD was $ +0.0025892366.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WorldBrain Coin to USD was $ +0.0022790050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WorldBrain Coin to USD was $ +0.0002608445428024966.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000127687421483454
|-3.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0025892366
|+63.13%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0022790050
|+55.56%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002608445428024966
|+6.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of WorldBrain Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.61%
-3.01%
-14.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WorldBrain is an innovative project initiated by the WorldBrains Foundation, a subsidiary of OpenAI. Unlike ChatGPT’s LLM, it adopts the WorldModel framework. Based on the WorldModel, it combines artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and blockchain technology through Web3 to develop a comprehensive, decentralized artificial intelligence system. WorldBrain adopts the World Model, a large-scale intelligent neural network system that mimics the modeling of the human brain. We are capable of perceiving and understanding various information and features of the external world. Based on these perceptual inputs, the human brain constructs a mental model that includes abstractions and generalizations of the structure, attributes, behaviors, and patterns of the world.
Understanding the tokenomics of WorldBrain Coin (WBC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WBC token's extensive tokenomics now!
