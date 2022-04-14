WorldBrain Coin (WBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WorldBrain Coin (WBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WorldBrain Coin (WBC) Information WorldBrain is an innovative project initiated by the WorldBrains Foundation, a subsidiary of OpenAI. Unlike ChatGPT’s LLM, it adopts the WorldModel framework. Based on the WorldModel, it combines artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and blockchain technology through Web3 to develop a comprehensive, decentralized artificial intelligence system. WorldBrain adopts the World Model, a large-scale intelligent neural network system that mimics the modeling of the human brain. We are capable of perceiving and understanding various information and features of the external world. Based on these perceptual inputs, the human brain constructs a mental model that includes abstractions and generalizations of the structure, attributes, behaviors, and patterns of the world. Official Website: https://worldbrains.org/ Whitepaper: https://worldbrains.org/files/WorldbrainWhitepaper.pdf Buy WBC Now!

WorldBrain Coin (WBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WorldBrain Coin (WBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.07B $ 1.07B $ 1.07B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.35M $ 4.35M $ 4.35M All-Time High: $ 0.273663 $ 0.273663 $ 0.273663 All-Time Low: $ 0.00174637 $ 0.00174637 $ 0.00174637 Current Price: $ 0.00407064 $ 0.00407064 $ 0.00407064 Learn more about WorldBrain Coin (WBC) price

WorldBrain Coin (WBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WorldBrain Coin (WBC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WBC's tokenomics, explore WBC token's live price!

