Worldcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency with the objective of it becoming the de-facto digital currency of the globe. Its 30 seconds average transaction confirmation time makes it ideal for everyday micro transactions like the purchase of coffee or groceries.
Worldcoin is a deflationary currency with only 265,420,800 coins ever going to be created. Since it is decentralized, there is no central authority that issues this currency unlike fiat currencies.
Worldcoin can be seen as a derivative of Bitcoin but much more business friendly due to its high speed transaction confirmation feature.
Understanding the tokenomics of WorldCoin (WDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WDC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
