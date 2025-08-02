Worms Among Us Price (WORMS)
Worms Among Us (WORMS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 15.55K USD. WORMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Worms Among Us to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Worms Among Us to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Worms Among Us to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Worms Among Us to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+27.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+35.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Worms Among Us: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WORMS it's a memecoin token that will have it's own comic series, and collection of NFT's. It's created on the Solana blockchain through Pump.Fun. The purpose it's to create a transparent and honest coin, with the idea of bringing trust to the holders. The storyline it's being crafted along with a Literature Proffesor from the Melbourne University. All of our designs and art it's done on paper first, and then just for colour it's bring into a computer.
Understanding the tokenomics of Worms Among Us (WORMS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WORMS token's extensive tokenomics now!
