Worms Among Us (WORMS) Information WORMS it's a memecoin token that will have it's own comic series, and collection of NFT's. It's created on the Solana blockchain through Pump.Fun. The purpose it's to create a transparent and honest coin, with the idea of bringing trust to the holders. The storyline it's being crafted along with a Literature Proffesor from the Melbourne University. All of our designs and art it's done on paper first, and then just for colour it's bring into a computer. Official Website: http://wormsamongus.com Buy WORMS Now!

Market Cap: $ 12.75K
Total Supply: $ 985.71M
Circulating Supply: $ 985.71M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.75K
All-Time High: $ 0.00109254
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Worms Among Us (WORMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Worms Among Us (WORMS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WORMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WORMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WORMS's tokenomics, explore WORMS token's live price!

