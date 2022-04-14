WORT (WORT) Tokenomics
$WORT is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Cardano blockchain with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. Liquidity is burned and fully controlled by the Snek ecosystem, and the dev wallet holds 10%, with 7% currently vested for one month.
Wort was launched via a hype launch model, allowing only 25 ADA buy-ins at a time to prevent large allocations and promote fair distribution. No single non-infrastructure wallet holding more than 3.1% and over 99 unique stake clusters participating—minimizing centralization risk.
The token’s cultural identity is rooted in its fictional universe, WortLand, inhabited by bizarre and whimsical creatures called Worts. While memetic in nature, Wort’s long-term goal is to build a strong, expressive subculture within the Cardano ecosystem.
Wort was intentionally launched on Cardano due to its stability, scalability, and uptime. The team continues to explore creative initiatives based on price and demand—ranging from art, music, and animations to memes and storytelling, encouraging active participation and creative freedom within its tight-knit community.
WORT (WORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WORT (WORT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WORT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WORT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
