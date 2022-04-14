would (WOULD) Tokenomics
What is $WOULD? $WOULD stems from memes but transcends them, serving as a trusted long-term wealth vehicle. Born on the Solana (SOL) chain with decentralized Web3 blockchain tech, it's unique. By a stroke of luck, $WOULD became Elon Musk's favorite meme, and with just one sentence, it was activated. After experiencing a 2600 - fold price increase and a complete turnover of hands, it has built a solid foundation at the bottom. Since then, it has been reborn, surpassing 99% of meme coins and getting past the initial 0 - 1 phase.
Future of $WOULD? Rather than relying on technology or applications, it depends on the consensus of its holders. Abandoning the typical meme coin PVP (Player vs. Player) approach, $WOULD embraces PVE (Player vs. Environment), making it a refreshing change among meme coins. Among the 99% of coins that eventually become worthless, it's like the "Crypto Berkshire Hathaway," where every holder is a shareholder. Abandon centralized stocks, real estate, and fiat currencies, and embrace cryptocurrencies that you can control, taking your destiny into your own hands. It is decentralized, non - inflationary, with no marketing and no fake data. It attracts a group of investors who share the same values for long-term value investing. $WOULD is everyone's piggy bank. Tokenomics $WOULD is only issued on the SOL chain and not on other chains. Any issuance on other chains is a scam. Supply: Decentralized, CTO now in charge. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It's that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced. WOULD Mission: Empower long-term holders to generate profits while incentivizing them to reinvest in WOULD. WOULD Values: Integrity and honesty; embracing the philosophy that “slow is fast” by prioritizing health and longevity; striving for value creation beyond mere profit. WOULD Vision: To establish itself as the Berkshire Hathaway of cryptocurrency.
would (WOULD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of would (WOULD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOULD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOULD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.