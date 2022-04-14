Wow (WOW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wow (WOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wow (WOW) Information Wow is the community token of Wow protocol that allows users to create and interact with meme tokens. Wow is built on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain. EVM-compatible smart contracts serve as the backbone of all Wow pools. All pools on Wow are user-generated, and the tokens in Wow pools are not subject to any presale or team allocation. To understand how it works and explore the technical components and processes involved visit wow.xyz. Official Website: https://wow.xyz/0x8216e8143902a8fe0b676006bc25eb23829c123d

Wow (WOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wow (WOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.71K $ 43.71K $ 43.71K All-Time High: $ 0.0045287 $ 0.0045287 $ 0.0045287 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Wow (WOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wow (WOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

