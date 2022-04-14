WOWO (WOWO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WOWO (WOWO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WOWO (WOWO) Information WOWO is a memecoin based on a EPIC Radix community member. Our purpose is to accelerate DeFi and especially the DEFI experience with Radix. We believe Radix has the tech that is needed for mass adoption. We do that by accelerating other projects (monthly grants) and to create interaction using the network. (creating a validator node, Telegram TIP & SWAP BOT). In this way we aim to attract many users to DEFI! Official Website: https://wowoproject.com/

WOWO (WOWO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WOWO (WOWO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 61.46K $ 61.46K $ 61.46K Total Supply: $ 949.02M $ 949.02M $ 949.02M Circulating Supply: $ 741.09M $ 741.09M $ 741.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.70K $ 78.70K $ 78.70K All-Time High: $ 0.00206658 $ 0.00206658 $ 0.00206658 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about WOWO (WOWO) price

WOWO (WOWO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WOWO (WOWO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOWO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOWO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOWO's tokenomics, explore WOWO token's live price!

