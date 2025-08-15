Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn Price (WAARBUSDCN)
Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) is currently trading at 1.14 USD with a market cap of $ 2.65M USD. WAARBUSDCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
WAARBUSDCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn to USD was $ +0.00200806.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00200806
|+0.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.18%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum USDCn (WAARBUSDCN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAARBUSDCN token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 WAARBUSDCN to VND
₫29,999.1
|1 WAARBUSDCN to AUD
A$1.7442
|1 WAARBUSDCN to GBP
￡0.8322
|1 WAARBUSDCN to EUR
€0.969
|1 WAARBUSDCN to USD
$1.14
|1 WAARBUSDCN to MYR
RM4.7994
|1 WAARBUSDCN to TRY
₺46.569
|1 WAARBUSDCN to JPY
¥167.58
|1 WAARBUSDCN to ARS
ARS$1,480.518
|1 WAARBUSDCN to RUB
₽90.915
|1 WAARBUSDCN to INR
₹99.9666
|1 WAARBUSDCN to IDR
Rp18,387.0942
|1 WAARBUSDCN to KRW
₩1,583.3232
|1 WAARBUSDCN to PHP
₱65.1054
|1 WAARBUSDCN to EGP
￡E.55.0506
|1 WAARBUSDCN to BRL
R$6.1674
|1 WAARBUSDCN to CAD
C$1.5732
|1 WAARBUSDCN to BDT
৳138.567
|1 WAARBUSDCN to NGN
₦1,748.4636
|1 WAARBUSDCN to UAH
₴47.31
|1 WAARBUSDCN to VES
Bs152.76
|1 WAARBUSDCN to CLP
$1,100.1
|1 WAARBUSDCN to PKR
Rs322.848
|1 WAARBUSDCN to KZT
₸613.89
|1 WAARBUSDCN to THB
฿36.9588
|1 WAARBUSDCN to TWD
NT$34.2342
|1 WAARBUSDCN to AED
د.إ4.1838
|1 WAARBUSDCN to CHF
Fr0.912
|1 WAARBUSDCN to HKD
HK$8.9376
|1 WAARBUSDCN to AMD
֏436.9392
|1 WAARBUSDCN to MAD
.د.م10.26
|1 WAARBUSDCN to MXN
$21.4092
|1 WAARBUSDCN to PLN
zł4.161
|1 WAARBUSDCN to RON
лв4.9476
|1 WAARBUSDCN to SEK
kr10.9098
|1 WAARBUSDCN to BGN
лв1.9038
|1 WAARBUSDCN to HUF
Ft386.6994
|1 WAARBUSDCN to CZK
Kč23.9514
|1 WAARBUSDCN to KWD
د.ك0.3477
|1 WAARBUSDCN to ILS
₪3.8532