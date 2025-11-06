ExchangeDEX+
The live Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD price today is 1.03 USD. Track real-time WAAVAAUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WAAVAAUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD Price (WAAVAAUSD)

1 WAAVAAUSD to USD Live Price:

This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 22:06:17 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Price Information (USD)

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) real-time price is $1.03. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAAUSD traded between a low of $ 1.018 and a high of $ 1.2, showing active market volatility. WAAVAAUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.481872.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAAUSD has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -1.05% over 24 hours, and +1.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD is $ 15.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAAUSD is 14.67K, with a total supply of 14668.043012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.11K.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ -0.01094358544279.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ -0.0012879120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01094358544279-1.05%
30 Days$ -0.0012879120-0.12%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD.

Check the Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD price prediction now!

WAAVAAUSD to Local Currencies

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAAVAAUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD)

How much is Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) worth today?
The live WAAVAAUSD price in USD is 1.03 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WAAVAAUSD to USD price?
The current price of WAAVAAUSD to USD is $ 1.03. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD?
The market cap for WAAVAAUSD is $ 15.11K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WAAVAAUSD?
The circulating supply of WAAVAAUSD is 14.67K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WAAVAAUSD?
WAAVAAUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.33 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WAAVAAUSD?
WAAVAAUSD saw an ATL price of 0.481872 USD.
What is the trading volume of WAAVAAUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WAAVAAUSD is -- USD.
Will WAAVAAUSD go higher this year?
WAAVAAUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WAAVAAUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

