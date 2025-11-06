Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $1.018, 24H High $1.2, All Time High $1.33, Lowest Price $0.481872, Price Change (1H) -0.03%, Price Change (1D) -1.05%, Price Change (7D) +1.30%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) real-time price is $1.03. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAAUSD traded between a low of $ 1.018 and a high of $ 1.2, showing active market volatility. WAAVAAUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.481872.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAAUSD has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -1.05% over 24 hours, and +1.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD (WAAVAAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $15.11K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $15.11K, Circulation Supply 14.67K, Total Supply 14,668.043012

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche AUSD is $ 15.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAAUSD is 14.67K, with a total supply of 14668.043012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.11K.