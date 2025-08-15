More About WAAVAUSDT

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT)

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Live Price Chart

$1.18
$1.18$1.18
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Today

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) is currently trading at 1.18 USD with a market cap of $ 1.79M USD. WAAVAUSDT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.07%
Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT 24-hour price change
1.52M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WAAVAUSDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT to USD was $ -0.000868080875914.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000868080875914-0.07%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.15
$ 1.15$ 1.15

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

-0.23%

-0.07%

--

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.79M
$ 1.79M$ 1.79M

--
----

1.52M
1.52M 1.52M

What is Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT)

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAAVAUSDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WAAVAUSDT to Local Currencies

1 WAAVAUSDT to VND
31,051.7
1 WAAVAUSDT to AUD
A$1.8054
1 WAAVAUSDT to GBP
0.8614
1 WAAVAUSDT to EUR
1.003
1 WAAVAUSDT to USD
$1.18
1 WAAVAUSDT to MYR
RM4.9678
1 WAAVAUSDT to TRY
48.203
1 WAAVAUSDT to JPY
¥173.46
1 WAAVAUSDT to ARS
ARS$1,532.466
1 WAAVAUSDT to RUB
94.105
1 WAAVAUSDT to INR
103.4742
1 WAAVAUSDT to IDR
Rp19,032.2554
1 WAAVAUSDT to KRW
1,638.8784
1 WAAVAUSDT to PHP
67.3898
1 WAAVAUSDT to EGP
￡E.56.9822
1 WAAVAUSDT to BRL
R$6.3838
1 WAAVAUSDT to CAD
C$1.6284
1 WAAVAUSDT to BDT
143.429
1 WAAVAUSDT to NGN
1,809.8132
1 WAAVAUSDT to UAH
48.97
1 WAAVAUSDT to VES
Bs158.12
1 WAAVAUSDT to CLP
$1,138.7
1 WAAVAUSDT to PKR
Rs334.176
1 WAAVAUSDT to KZT
635.43
1 WAAVAUSDT to THB
฿38.2556
1 WAAVAUSDT to TWD
NT$35.4354
1 WAAVAUSDT to AED
د.إ4.3306
1 WAAVAUSDT to CHF
Fr0.944
1 WAAVAUSDT to HKD
HK$9.2512
1 WAAVAUSDT to AMD
֏452.2704
1 WAAVAUSDT to MAD
.د.م10.62
1 WAAVAUSDT to MXN
$22.1604
1 WAAVAUSDT to PLN
4.307
1 WAAVAUSDT to RON
лв5.1212
1 WAAVAUSDT to SEK
kr11.2926
1 WAAVAUSDT to BGN
лв1.9706
1 WAAVAUSDT to HUF
Ft400.2678
1 WAAVAUSDT to CZK
24.7918
1 WAAVAUSDT to KWD
د.ك0.3599
1 WAAVAUSDT to ILS
3.9884