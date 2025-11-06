Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.17 $ 1.17 $ 1.17 24H Low $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H High 24H Low $ 1.17$ 1.17 $ 1.17 24H High $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 All Time High $ 1.2$ 1.2 $ 1.2 Lowest Price $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 Price Change (1H) +0.13% Price Change (1D) +0.33% Price Change (7D) -0.18% Price Change (7D) -0.18%

Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) real-time price is $1.18. Over the past 24 hours, WABASEURC traded between a low of $ 1.17 and a high of $ 1.18, showing active market volatility. WABASEURC's all-time high price is $ 1.2, while its all-time low price is $ 1.16.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASEURC has changed by +0.13% over the past hour, +0.33% over 24 hours, and -0.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 106.88K$ 106.88K $ 106.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 104.71K$ 104.71K $ 104.71K Circulation Supply 90.84K 90.84K 90.84K Total Supply 89,000.351983 89,000.351983 89,000.351983

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base EURC is $ 106.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASEURC is 90.84K, with a total supply of 89000.351983. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.71K.