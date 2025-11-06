Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe (WAPLAUSDE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.998051 24H High $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.028 Lowest Price $ 0.956016 Price Change (1H) +0.02% Price Change (1D) +0.09% Price Change (7D) +0.10%

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe (WAPLAUSDE) real-time price is $0.999409. Over the past 24 hours, WAPLAUSDE traded between a low of $ 0.998051 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. WAPLAUSDE's all-time high price is $ 1.028, while its all-time low price is $ 0.956016.

In terms of short-term performance, WAPLAUSDE has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, +0.09% over 24 hours, and +0.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe (WAPLAUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 721.78K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 721.78K Circulation Supply 722.21K Total Supply 722,207.281316858

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Plasma USDe is $ 721.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAPLAUSDE is 722.21K, with a total supply of 722207.281316858. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 721.78K.