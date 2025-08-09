What is Wrapped AREA (WAREA)

Wrapped AREA (wAREA) is a blockchain-based token that represents the AREA coin on AreonChain, allowing AREA to be used within the AreonChain ecosystem. By wrapping the native AREA tokens, users can engage with a vast array of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts on the AreonChain, enabling seamless cross-chain interactions. Each wAREA token is backed 1:1 by an AREA coin, held in a secure reserve, ensuring its value is pegged directly to the underlying AREA. This process not only bridges the utility of AREA across different blockchain platforms but also enhances its liquidity and accessibility to broader markets and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped AREA (WAREA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAREA token's extensive tokenomics now!