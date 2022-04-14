Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Tokenomics
Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Information
Wrapped AREA (wAREA) is a blockchain-based token that represents the AREA coin on AreonChain, allowing AREA to be used within the AreonChain ecosystem. By wrapping the native AREA tokens, users can engage with a vast array of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts on the AreonChain, enabling seamless cross-chain interactions. Each wAREA token is backed 1:1 by an AREA coin, held in a secure reserve, ensuring its value is pegged directly to the underlying AREA. This process not only bridges the utility of AREA across different blockchain platforms but also enhances its liquidity and accessibility to broader markets and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.
Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped AREA (WAREA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped AREA (WAREA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAREA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAREA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
