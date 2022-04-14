Wrapped AREA (WAREA) Information

Wrapped AREA (wAREA) is a blockchain-based token that represents the AREA coin on AreonChain, allowing AREA to be used within the AreonChain ecosystem. By wrapping the native AREA tokens, users can engage with a vast array of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts on the AreonChain, enabling seamless cross-chain interactions. Each wAREA token is backed 1:1 by an AREA coin, held in a secure reserve, ensuring its value is pegged directly to the underlying AREA. This process not only bridges the utility of AREA across different blockchain platforms but also enhances its liquidity and accessibility to broader markets and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.