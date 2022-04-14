Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) Tokenomics

Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) Information

Backed brings real-world assets on-chain. Backed issues permissionless tokens that track the value of real-world assets and are fully collateralized by them, such as stocks or ETFs. Tokens are MiFID II-compliant financial products issued under an approved EU prospectus. Backed offers tokenization services to institutional clients, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi.

Backed’s native tokens are not offered, sold, or delivered within the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons.

Official Website:
https://backed.fi/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.59K
$ 1.59K$ 1.59K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 506.88K
$ 506.88K$ 506.88K
All-Time High:
$ 432.7
$ 432.7$ 432.7
All-Time Low:
$ 153.01
$ 153.01$ 153.01
Current Price:
$ 319.18
$ 319.18$ 319.18

Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Backed Coinbase Global (WBCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WBCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WBCOIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WBCOIN's tokenomics, explore WBCOIN token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.